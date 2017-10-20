Clemson University students design Deep Orange MINI concept vehicle for BMW

Students at the Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR) recently unveiled their newest Deep Orange concept vehicle, sponsored by the BMW Group.

Project lead and associate professor of automotive engineering at Clemson, Johnell Brooks told South Carolina Radio Network that the project was not to come up with a car that BWM would manufacture and put into showrooms. “That’s not our primary goal. Our primary goal is really graduate student education,” said Brooks.

She said the project taught students the automotive process from design to market. “To be able to provide our students with hands on experience. Experience both with depth and breadth of a vehicle built. So starting with a blank sheet of paper and coming up with a concept and what is the grand challenge and doing a market analysis, “Brooks said.

As part of the graduate automotive engineering program at CU-ICAR, select students are given the unique opportunity to create and build a concept vehicle. The project showcases advanced technologies and provides students an opportunity to work directly with automotive industry partners.

The 18-student team unveiled the fully-functional, drivable Deep Orange concept vehicle at the BMW plant in Greer on Oct. 14.