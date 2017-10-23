Democratic gov. candidates to appear together next month in Charleston

Two men seeking the Democratic nomination for governor next year will appear together at an event in Charleston next month.

According to The Post and Courier, State Rep. James Smith, D-Columbia, and Charleston businessman Phil Noble are scheduled to speak at the Charleston County Democratic Party’s annual Blue Jamboree event on Nov. 18.

Two Democratic candidates from other races are also slated to speak at the gathering. Joe Cunningham, who is running against Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford for a seat in Congress, and Marvin Pendarvis, who is running for the South Carolina House District 113 seat.

State Sen. Margie-Bright Matthews, D-Walterboro and Peter Tecklenburg, Charleston County auditor, are also on the speakers list.

Ath the last Blue Jamboree event, the three Democratic presidential candidates ahead of South Carolina’s 2016 primary, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley spoke to the Charleston Democrats.