South Carolina State Fair attendance down this year

The South Carolina State Fair’s organizers say hot weather earlier this month may have been the reason for overall lower attendance this year.

In a news release, the fair said that this year’s event attracted 427,466 people, roughly 37,000 fewer than last year’s attendance.

However, the second Saturday of the fair drew 61,484 guests, which organizers said marked it as the highest attendance ever for a second Saturday.

Officials also reasoned that attendance may have suffered after the rock band ZZ Top canceled its concert. The band was scheduled to perform Oct. 18, but ZZ Top’s management informed fair officials that the group was cancelling its current tour.

This year was also the final fair for manager Gary Goodman, who is retiring after 33 years.