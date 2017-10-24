Climate change conference in Florence this week

Hundreds will gather in Florence on Thursday for the “Creating a Climate for Change” conference.

Lead organizer Rev. Leo Woodberry told South Carolina Radio Network a variety of topics will be discussed. “It looks at environmental justice issues, climate change issues, health issues,” he said.

The conference is being held at Florence-Darlington Technical College. Organizers say it will examine strategies and tactics in responsed to the Trump administration and its decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, an international plan dealing with carbon emissions.

Woodberry said there will also be several featured speakers. “We have people from the community. We have people from electric utilities, co-ops, state agencies, environmental justice organizations and conservations groups,” he said.

Attendees will hail from around the country. “People come from throughout South Carolina, the Southeast and across the nation,” Woodberry said. “It’s a wonderful mix of individuals and stakeholders.”

“Over 98 percent of the world’s climatologists, scientists who specialize in climate are telling us that things are going to become more intense,” he continued. “The temperatures of the oceans are rising, which mean the hurricanes are going to become more intense. We’re going have more flooding. We’re going to have more rain.”

He said that the purpose of the conference is to continue to build momentum for climate change action on the state and local level.