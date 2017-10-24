Indicted lawmakers, political consultant to appear in court Tuesday

Four suspended or former legislators and a prominent political consultant will be in court Tuesday afternoon.

The 2 pm bond hearings at the Richland County Courthouse in Columbia could bring more information about the specific accusations against Richard Quinn and four legislators who are linked to his firm Richard Quinn & Associates.

Quinn was hit with criminal conspiracy charge last week by the State Grand Jury, along with two misconduct counts and failure to register as a lobbyist. Quinn is accused of using his connections with legislators to push for legislation and business that would benefit himself or his clients.

His son State Rep. Rick Quinn, R-Lexington, and State Sen. John Courson, R-Columbia were also hit with criminal conspiracy charges last week. Each had already been charged with misconduct earlier this year during First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe’s probe of potential corruption at the Statehouse. Pascoe is leading the investigation after state Attorney General recused himself from the case.

Also set to appear Tuesday are former State Reps. Jim Harrison of Columbia and Tracy Edge of North Myrtle Beach. Both are no longer in the House, but prosecutors say they were paid part-time from Quinn’s firm during their time in the Statehouse. Harrison had retired to lead the Legislative Council, although House Speaker Jay Lucas suspended him from the job last week after his indictment. Edge was defeated in a reelection year.

Both Edge and Harrison are charged with criminal conspiracy, although the indictments did not give specifics beyond mentioning their simultaneous time in the House and working for Richard Quinn & Associates. Edge is also charged with perjury after the grand jury accused him of lying to them while testifying earlier this year.