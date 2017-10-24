At least three tornadoes confirmed in Monday storms, investigators examine more sites

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least three tornadoes touched down in South Carolina during severe thunderstorms on Monday, two in the Upstate and the other in the Grand Strand region.

A NWS survey team said it has confirmed an EF-2 tornado in Spartanburg County, which had winds around 111-135 miles per hour. The team plans to release a more in-depth report on the damage later Tuesday evening.

The tornado caused severe damage to at least one building on the Spartanburg Community College central campus. School President Henry Giles said one wing of the Dan Hull Building will need to close indefinitely after losing its roof. Giles said roughly 100 trees either fell in the storm or must be removed because they are close to toppling.

“Some of them were planted 10 years ago and some of them were planted about 60 years ago,” Giles told South Carolina Radio Network. “There are a number of large oak trees that we’ve lost.”

The campus was in the path of some of the heaviest damage along Interstate 85-Business, which also included the ADO fabrics plant and a Penske truck rental lot. Spartanburg Regional hospital officials said they received eight storm-related injuries, but most of them were minor. At the height of the storm, over 22,000 customers were without power.

Another EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Cherokee County. The Gaffney Ledger reports the worst damage occurred in a rural neighborhood north of Gafffney, close to the North Carolina border. The paper reports the winds destroyed one home and damaged several others, but there were no injuries.

Meanwhile, the NWS confirmed a smaller tornado touched down in Horry County, roughly eight miles east of Conway. Forecasters said they are working on a full analysis, but believe the storm was an EF-1 tornado with winds around 95 miles per hour. Local media did not report any structural damage and only some downed trees.