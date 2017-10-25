Clemson professor: JFK records release could reveal more on secretive Vietnam War event

President Donald Trump said this weekend he will allow the last of the classified federal government documents tied to the 1963 assassination of President John Kennedy to be made public, keeping a previously scheduled release for the first time.

Clemson University history professor Dr. Edwin Moise told South Carolina Radio Network there probably will not be any bombshells on the actual assassination report to satisfy conspiracy theorists., But he said he is interested in the classified record from a later meeting of President Lyndon Johnson’s Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board months after the assassination. While the assassination was mentioned in that meeting, Moise said it may shed some light on another U.S. historical event.

“Could see some very interesting stuff about the Tonkin Gulf incident if complete release of all documents relating to the Kennedy Assassination means complete release of that meeting,” Moise said.

Moise said since the assassination may have been mentioned in the meeting and that the record would have become part of the JFK Assassination files. “At some point in the meeting, they said something not very directly and importantly related to the Kennedy Assassination, but enough so that this got put into Kennedy documents,” he said.

The “Gulf of Tonkin Incident” was an alleged violent 1964 encounter between an American naval vessel USS Maddox and several North Vietnamese torpedo boats. At the time, the National Security Agency said two different attacks occurred over two days, but historians now only believe there was one attack on August 2, 1964 and the second two days later involved either false radar images or was made up entirely. The clash led Congress to give Johnson more authority to deploy conventional military forces in Vietnam after years of special forces and military advisors.

Moise said he is not expecting anything new earth-shattering about the assassination, but some new minor details may be revealed. “I do expect there will be some interesting pieces of information. There is a wide gap between bombshell and nothing,” he added.

The document release was mandated by a 1992 law meant to quell conspiracy theories about the assassination, but can be blocked by President Trump. Under the mandate the release is to be made by Thursday of this week.