DHEC looking for new agency director

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it hopes to have a new director by mid-2018.

The DHEC board said this week it is hiring a search firm to recruit an individual to lead one of the state’s largest agencies and replace Catherine Heigel.

According to The State newspaper, the board selected the firm Find Great People to lead the search. The firm is run by John Uprichard, a former South Carolina Chamber of Commerce board chairman.

Heigel led the agency two years before deciding to return to the private sector earlier this year. She was credited with improving DHEC after critics of the agency claimed that it was not handling its business in a timely manner.

The state Senate would need to approve whomever the board selects as the next director.

DHEC oversees environmental and health regulations in South Carolina and also issues vital stats records such as birth certificates. The agency has roughly 3,400 employees statewide.