Trooper killed in collision had only been on force for a year

Greenville County sheriff’s deputies say they are continuing an investigation into a collision which killed a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper on Tuesday.

The Highway Patrol’s parent agency Department of Public Safety said 31-year-old Trooper Daniel Rebman in a hospital hours after the crash left him in critical condition around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“Law enforcement is a family,” DPS director Leroy Smith said in a press conference announcing Rebman’s death. “And we all grieve as one when we lose one of our own.”

The Department of Public Safety said Rebman was in his patrol car when it a pickup slammed into it while he sat on the shoulder of Interstate 385. No charges have been filed, although a Greenville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the investigation and accident reconstruction is still ongoing.

Rebman had only joined the Highway Patrol last year after working as a Greenville County dispatcher. He graduated from Patrol School on September 15, 2016 and was given the Captain Cecil Dilworth Marksmanship Award for best marksmanship during firearms training. He was first assigned to Troop 6 in the Lowcountry before transferring to Greenville.

He is survived by a wife, three young daughters and his parents. He is originally from Orlando, Florida. A Highway Patrol spokesman said arrangements are still being worked out for memorial services.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Assistance Program (SCLEAP) has established an account in honor of Trooper Rebman. You may make a gift to support his wife and three small children at any First Citizens Branch in the Carolinas or Georgia. Make checks payable to: LECSC – Trooper Keith Rebman Memorial Fund. You may also make an online gift through a GoFundMe account.