SC Chamber of Commerce asks Sen. Scott to vote down a Trump nominee

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce wants U.S. Sen. Tim Scott to withhold his vote for one of President Donald Trump’s appointments.

The Post and Courier reports the business organization sent a letter to Scott asking him to oppose former U.S. Rep. Scott Garrett’s nomination to be the head of the Export-Import Bank. During his time in Congress, Garrett favored closing the bank, which offers financial backing for companies which must compete against government-subsidized corporations in other countries. The bank gives loans to foreign buyers of products made in the U.S.

The nomination will be considered Wednesday by the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. Scott is the only South Carolinian on the panel.

Garrett’s nomination has been opposed by groups that see the bank instrumental as a way to make the U.S. competitive in the world marketplace, especially manufacturing industries.

One of the biggest users of the bank is Boeing, which makes 787 Dreamliners in North Charleston. A majority of Boeing’s buyers are international.