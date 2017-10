Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— State legislators say they want to prevent utility customers from paying for continued costs on the failed V.C. Summer nuclear reactors

— SCANA officials insist their CEO remains at the helm, despite reports to the contrary. However, powerful legislator calls for resignation anyway

— Six people are recovering from serious injuries after a pickup truck hit a nighttime hay ride in the Lowcountry

— SC truck driver faces fourth DUI after Delaware crash