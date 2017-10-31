SC Supreme Court assigns judge to administer lawsuits over failed VC Summer nuclear expansion

South Carolina’s highest court has assigned a York County judge to handle several lawsuits filed by electric customers over the failed V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project.

In an order issued Tuesday by Chief Justice Donald Beatty, the state Supreme Court appointed John Hayes, III to administer and prepare for trial all cases. His duties will include hearing and ruling on pretrial matters in any case pertaining to customer-related claims seeking financial reimbursements or refunds.

The order states that once all pretrial matters in a case are finished, Judge Hayes may preside over the actual trial or assign it to another circuit judge.

South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G) and state-owned Santee Cooper halted work on the V.C. Summer expansion project July 31, blaming skyrocketing costs and many delays which caused construction to fall years behind schedule. The project’s lead contractor also filed for bankruptcy in May.