SCANA announces its CEO and COO will retire

Two men who were the public faces of a South Carolina utility during its ambitious nuclear construction project — and bore the brunt of public outrage that followed after its collapse this summer — have now left the company.

SCANA Corporation announced Tuesday that its CEO Kevin Marsh and Chief Operating Officer Stephen Byrne will retire from the Cayce-based company, three months after it abandoned construction of two new nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Generating Station in Fairfield County. The announcement came three days after The State newspaper first reported the company’s board of directors had ousted the pair and one day after Marsh sent an email to investors claiming the report was not true.

“It has been an honor to serve as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SCANA for the past six years, and to have worked for the company since 1984,” Marsh said in a statement. “The ranks of SCANA and its subsidiaries are filled with dedicated employees and they will be in good hands.”

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Addison was named as the new CEO once Marsh formally retires in January. Vice President of Retail Operations Keller Kissam will replace Byrne as COO.

The announcement follows increasing pressure put on the private utility by state legislators after the project’s failure. House Speaker Jay Lucas released a statement on Monday calling for the CEO to step down as a special House committee recommended blocking SCANA’s power utility South Carolina Electric and Gas (SCE&G) from using customer power bills to pay off its nuclear debt.

Environmental watchdogs who long criticized the V.C. Summer expansion also welcomed the news, but said the company still appears to be on the same course it was under Marsh. Tom Clements of the group Friends of the Earth noted Addison also played a key role in the company’s nuclear projects and had been part of the management team who pushed for rate increases on customers to cover its losses.

“The announcement did not say anything about structural changes in the organization,” Clements said. “They did not issue any apology for having caused the nuclear debacle. They did not say that things are going to change going forward with the way the company relates to the ratepayers.”

Byrne had acted as the de facto head of the nuclear expansion project, leading the company’s power generation division. He usually acted as the company spokesman on nuclear issues and oversaw the construction project itself.

“It pains me that SCE&G and its customers have had to go through this tumultuous time relating to the abandonment of the new nuclear project,” Kissam said in the announcement. “It is essential for our customers and our employees that we reach a prompt, reasonable resolution of those issues. I am confident we can serve the needs of our retail, commercial, and industrial customers in a way that will make South Carolinians proud.”

Another shakeup occurred on the SCANA board, which promoted one of its own Maybank Hagood to board chairman. In the past, the CEO had led the board.

Governor Henry McMaster weighed in on the decision, saying “While this decision indicates that SCANA is beginning to fully understand the devastating consequences of abandoning the VC Summer project, any effort to regain the public’s trust starts with no longer charging ratepayers for this failed project, and refunding them the money they’ve already paid for it.”