University of South Carolina professor says indictments shouldn’t roil financial markets

A University of South Carolina finance professor said the indictment of two former campaign officials under then-candidate Donald Trump and the arrest of a third should not have a major effect on financial markets.

Bob Hartwig told South Carolina Radio Network more serious indictments would have to happen first. “Unless the indictments were somehow to reach individuals who are much closer to Mr. Trump,” he said.

Trump’s 2016 campaign manager Paul Manafort and deputy campaign manager Rick Gates were accused of money laundering and misleading investigators about foreign payments they received, according to indictments unsealed Monday. A third advisor George Papadopaulos also pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about his role in the Trump campaign when he tried to arrange meetings with an indidividual he thought was in the Russian foreign ministry who he believe had incriminating information about Trump’s opponent Hillary Clinton.

Hartwig said the current indictments are not high-profile Cabinet positions and Manafort and Gates were indicted for actions outside their roles in the Trump team.

Hartwig said there would also have to be a major concern for Trump’s administration to adversely impact the markets. “One to pose some sort of immediate threat to his presidency in the form of looming impeachment,” he said.

Hartwig said that the president naming a new Federal Reserve chair this week probably would not affect the markets too much either.