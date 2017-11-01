Georgia man arrested for death threats to Sen. Tim Scott

Federal authorities have accused a Georgia man of calling South Carolina’s junior U.S. Sen. Tim Scott’s office in Washington, threatening to kill him.

According to The State newspaper, a filing with a federal court in Georgia said Jason Bell called Scott’s office in response to the senator condemning President Donald Trump’s response after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., turned deadly in August.

At the time, Scott suggested Trump’s moral authority had been “complicated” by his insistence that neo-Nazis and counter-protestors were both to blame for the violence that ensued.

Prosecutors said Bell called Scott’s office nearly a dozen times the week of Oct. 23.

According to the court filing, Bell has threatened to kill himself in the past and was once monitored for a domestic disturbance in the home where he lives with his mother.