South Carolina Senate subcommittee reviewing animal cruelty guidelines

South Carolina’s Senate Animal Welfare Select Subcommittee is still reviewing proposed legislation that deals with tethering dogs and animal cruelty.

Subcommittee chairman State Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, said they need to come up with some uniform guidelines across the entire state.

“Part of the problem with enforcement right now is everything is real mushy,” he told the subcommittee during a Tuesday morning meeting. “The standards are real mushy. It would help us if we had some minimal specifics,”

One issue the panel is also working on is rules related to how long a dog can be tied up without supervision. “They would have to have evidence. And I think that the most direct evidence would be frankly, would be witness or surveillance testimony that the dog was chained up for a day without food and water and no shelter,” Sheheen said.

The committee hopes to make its recommendations to the full Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee by the end of this year.