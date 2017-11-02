Sen. Graham wants attack suspect held as enemy combatant

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham wants President Donald Trump to hold the man accused of killing eight people in a Tuesday attack in New York City as an enemy combatant.

During a press conference in Washington on Wednesday, Graham called on Trump to hold Sayfullo Saipov, an Uzbekistan native, without access to an attorney. Graham believes U.S. intelligence should be able to question Saipov about the attack. “An enemy combatant is not entitled to Miranda Rights or to be represented by counsel when the interrogation process is designed to gather intelligence,” he said.

Graham said more needs to be known about Saipov. “Since we’re at war, which I believe we are, when you find somebody associated with radical Islam who takes up their cause and kills in the name of radical Islam, what we should try and find out about that person is: how did you get here?” Graham said.

Saipov is accused of driving onto a New York City bike path and striking several pedestrians and cyclists.

Graham said Saipov should not be treated like a typical citizen under arrest. “We have the authority in the United States to detain this man as an unlawful enemy combatant,” the senator said..