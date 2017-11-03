South Carolina to utilize FirstNet communication system for first responders

With law enforcement officials on the steps of the Statehouse as a backdrop Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday that South Carolina is joining FirstNet, a communications system custom made for first responders.

McMaster said that the FirstNet system will not only benefit the public but first responders as well. “But also, what that means is not only are we safer, but they’re safer,” said McMaster.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division chief Mark Keel said that the new system will help in rural areas. “I know that they are looking forward to having this system built to where they’ll have adequate communications as well,” Keel said Thursday.

AT&T in a public-private partnership with FirstNet will build, operate and maintain a secure wireless broadband network for South Carolina’s public safety community at no cost to the state.

The First Responder Network Authority is an independent authority within the U.S. Department of Commerce. Its mission is to ensure the building, deployment and operation of the nationwide broadband network that equips first responders.