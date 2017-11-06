Berkeley County senator arrested over weekend leads Senate Ethics Committee

A Berkeley County Republican who leads the South Carolina Senate Ethics Committee now faces two criminal charges.

Highway Patrol troopers say State Sen. Paul Campbell, R-Berkeley was charged with DUI and providing false information after his arrest Saturday night. Troopers said Campbell rear-ended another car along Interstate 26 then lied to them that his wife had been driving. Investigators said Campbell had a blood-alcohol content level of .09 (the legal limit in South Carolina is .08). His wife Vicki was also charged with providing false information.

The 71-year-old has represented the Goose Creek region in the state Senate for the past decade. He has chaired the Senate Ethics Committee since last year.

The State newspaper reports Campbell will likely keep his seat in the Senate for now, since both charges are misdemeanors and the chamber’s rules only require a member’s automatic suspension for a felony offense.

Campbell was released from jail Sunday after posting more than $1,400 bond. He maintained his innocence to reporters and insisted he was not driving.