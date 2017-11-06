Film tells story of SC native and unsung hero of the American Revolution

In South Carolina, Laurens is a name from history many people recognize. But the story of a man who bore the name Laurens should be one people across the country know.

John Laurens was the son of South Carolina planter Henry Laurens. He served as a lieutenant colonel under General George Washington in the American Revolution. Despite his birth, John Laurens was an ardent abolitionist.

“His main desire in life was to end slavery,” said Chris Weatherhead. “He could not bear the thought that we would start a new nation here in America with slavery.”

Weatherhead was so moved by Laurens’ story, she wrote, directed and co-produced a docudrama called John Laurens’ War.

“We wanted to tell the story of the lost hero of the Revolution,” she said. “There’s a great deal of bravery and romance and intrigue and a lot of things people are not aware of and we’re hoping to bring out some more of the American Revolution right here in Charleston.”

Despite surviving four different wounds he suffered in battle while serving Washington in the Continental Army, Laurens’ life came to an end where it began 27 years prior — in South Carolina.

“He was ambushed . . . right down here in Beaufort in August of 1782,” Weatherhead said. “And the British finally, finally, totally gave up by December of 1782, so it was tragic.”

Weatherhead said some scholars believe if Laurens had lived longer, he could have influenced the nation to abolish slavery well before the states went to war over the issue.

For fans of the hit musical Hamilton, Laurens’ character is influential until he dies at the end of the first act.

“We have an American Revolutionary war hero that nobody knows about and he accomplished so much in so little time and we just felt that it was a project that needed to be explained and taught, not only to people in South Carolina but, really, all over the country,” said co-producer and actor Robbin Knight, who plays Laurens.

Audience members who see the docudrama will recognize many historic South Carolina sites.

“We shot at Charlestowne Landing. We shot at the Old Exchange and dungeon,” Weatherhead said. “Colonial Dorchester is a beautiful site. We have wonderful historical sites here.”

Weatherhead is screening the film Monday night in Charleston, so the local donors and volunteers who worked on it can see the finished product.

“We just wanted to have a screening in Charleston because of all the wonderful people who made it happen.”

The sneak preview is part of a fundraiser kicking off Veterans week. It’s at the Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway on James Island. It starts at 6 p.m. Admission is $10. Click here to watch the trailer.

The film’s producers hope it will be purchased by a television network.