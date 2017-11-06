Not many know about a South Carolina traffic law

See a stopped emergency vehicle on the side of the road move over or you could get a $500 ticket.

A state law on the books since 2002 requires drivers to move over when passing by emergency vehicles that are stopped on the road with emergency lights on or slow down if moving over is not possible.

The State newspaper reports that the problem is that law enforcement officials say that drivers are not aware of the law.

Officers across the state are getting hurt on a regular basis in accidents that happen during a traffic stop or responding to other emergencies.

In 2013, troopers wrote 69 tickets statewide for drivers who violated the move-over law, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. 123 in 2014, 130 in 2015 and 132 in 2016. So far in 2017 troopers issued 116 tickets for the violation.