SC man with name similar to TX church shooter harassed on social media

A Columbia-area man has the misfortune of having a name similar to the man who police say shot and killed 26 people at a Texas church Sunday.

Devin Patrick posted a video on Facebook after he said he was getting nasty comments on his account from people who thought he was the killer.

“I have no affiliation with this person and I am not the suspect who I have heard was killed today. I see a lot of people leaving their hate and frustration out on my page this has nothing to do with me I’m in South Carolina. I am a God-fearing man who attends church regularly,” reads Patrick’s Facebook post.

Patrick is a recording artist.

The man identified as the shooter who opened fire at a church in Sutherland, Texas Sunday was 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley.

“I see a lot of comments and people expressing their frustration on social media on my page,” he said in the video. “I am from Columbia, South Carolina. I’m a recording artist named Devin Patrick. To my knowledge, the shooter was shot and killed — or killed somehow. It has nothing to do with me or my brand.”

Patrick said he’s praying for the victims and their families.

“I would appreciate it if people left me out of it,” he said. “My heart goes out to the families and the victims. But, again, not the same Devin Patrick. I will pray for the families of the victims.”