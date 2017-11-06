Starr parent hit by car, killed while talking to school bus driver

A Starr mother was hit by a car and killed Monday morning as she talked to a school bus driver who had just picked up her child for class at Crescent High School.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said the woman knew the driver, who was her neighbor, and was standing in the opposite lane of travel talking to the bus driver when she was hit at about 6:30 a.m. on First Avenue between Wilton E. Hall Road and Sexton Gin Road.

The woman died at the scene. Shore has not yet released her name.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the woman was “shaken up” but not injured, Shore said, and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Shore described the conditions at the time as “foggy and dark.”

Two students were on board the bus, along with the driver.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s MAIT unit is investigating. Investigators are reviewing video from the bus and talking to witnesses.