University of South Carolina health researchers seek participants for weight loss study

Health researchers at the University of South Carolina are looking for people trying to lose weight to participate in a web-based study.

They are trying to determine the best ways to motivate people to maintain healthy lifestyles after losing weight.

“We got the idea to do this because we were trying to figure out the best ways to make online intervention more effective,” said SmartState Endowed Chair and director of the Technology Center to Promote Healthy Lifestyles Delia West Ph.D.

The study will look at the long-term influence of incentives to encourage people to lose weight.

“We’re trying to see if financial incentives help people lose weight,” West said.

Incentives have been proven to encourage weight loss, but West said they want to know how well they work and what happens when the incentives stop.

“We are a behavioral program, so we’re goal-directed and we give people behavioral strategies to help them achieve their goals. And we use, as our social support, an online chat,” she said.

West said participants in the study will use a proven, state-of-the-art internet program that health experts determined is the most effective at helping people lose weight. Results from the study will be used to help commercial weight-loss programs provide more effective products.

“We now know we get the best weight losses, originally, we found that, in-person and we tried to translate it into online,” she said.

The study is funded by the National Institutes of Health. Adults (18+) who are overweight and have access to the internet are encouraged to apply for the study. Click here for more information and to apply.