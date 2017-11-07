Charleston could face housing crisis due to costs

Housing costs in the Charleston area are stretching out of reach for average working-class families and entry-level jobs.

According to The Post and Courier, soaring housing prices, flat incomes and a growing population is setting the Lowcountry on the same course which made New York and San Francisco two of the most expensive places in the world for housing.

Average rents and home prices have skyrocketed well beyond what most people can afford. In many parts of Charleston County it takes at least a six-figure income to buy a home. This as the county’s average median household income is about $55,000.

Rents are going up as well. The paper reports the average rent in the Charleston metro area topped $1,600, which is higher than the national average and other cities in the Carolinas and Georgia.

The report also warned that efforts in Charleston and its suburb Mount Pleasant to clamp down on new housing developments through strict zoning will only worsen the problem as more workers moving to the area struggle to find a home among the options available.