Driver charged in Greenville County crash which killed trooper

Greenville County sheriff’s deputies have charged a driver who crashed into a parked Highway Patrol cruiser last month, fatally injuring a trooper as his vehicle sat along the shoulder.

Trooper Daniel Rebman died from injuries suffered in the Oct. 24 crash along Interstate 385.

The Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Tuan Trinh of Simpsonville was charged with failure to maintain his lane. A spokesman said Trinh’s pickup truck drifted out of the lane of traffic and hit the back of Rebman’s cruiser. Investigators said Trinh fell asleep at the wheel. A sobriety test was administered, but deputies said they did not see any evidence that Trinh was impaired by alcohol or other substance.

Investigators said Trinh had been moving at 66 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.

Rebman had only joined the Highway Patrol last year after working as a Greenville County dispatcher. He graduated from Patrol School on September 15, 2016 and was given the Captain Cecil Dilworth Marksmanship Award for best marksmanship during firearms training. He was first assigned to Troop 6 in the Lowcountry before transferring to Greenville.

He is survived by a wife, three young daughters and his parents. He is originally from Orlando, Florida. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Assistance Program (SCLEAP) has established an account in honor of Trooper Rebman. You may make a gift to support his wife and three small children at any First Citizens Branch in the Carolinas or Georgia. Make checks payable to: LECSC – Trooper Keith Rebman Memorial Fund. You may also make an online gift through a GoFundMe account.