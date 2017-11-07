Former Clemson city finance director charged with embezzlement

The former finance director at the city of Clemson has been charged with embezzling more than $100,000 in public money.

State Law Enforcement Division warrants accuse 61-year-old Tom Sparacino of using city credit cards to spend almost $125,000 in personal purchases from June 2011 until February.

The warrants accuse Sparacino of using town funds to pay for the repair of vehicles registered to him at Jaguar, Porsche and Volvo of Greenville. An affidavit also accuses him of using the card to pay for iTunes purchases from Apple, Amazon merchandise and cellphone bills. SLED said its agents met with the city’s administrator, police chief and attorney after another employee discovered a “suspicious amount” of charges.

Sparacino was suspended without pay after the Feb. 28 meeting and retired three months later. The city then hired an accounting firm to audit how he used public funds.

Sparacino is charged with embezzling more than $10,000 in public funds. He was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond Tuesday morning.