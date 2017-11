Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— USC-Upstate placed on lockdown after shooting at apartments across street from campus

— Tool company says it will create 600 new jobs and add 1 million square feet to its distribution center in Dillon County

— Greenville County deputies charge driver who crashed into a parked Highway Patrol cruiser, killing trooper

— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office warning drivers of scammers apparently operating at rest areas on Interstate 95