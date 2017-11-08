28-year-old attorney is newest member of SC House after Election Day

A 28-year-old North Charleston attorney is South Carolina’s newest state legislator.

Democratic candidate Marvin Pendarvis easily dispatched his Republican opponent Theron Sandy in the heavily-Democratic district, picking up nearly 81 percent of the vote on Tuesday. It was his first run for elected office, although he has been active with the Charleston County Democratic Party.

Pendarvis said he believes voters want new blood in the Statehouse. “I think people are ready for young leadership, a new direction, a fresh voice and some innovation,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “A fresh way of doing things.”

He will fill out the remaining year for former State Rep. Seth Whipper, who retired from the chamber earlier this year to become a magistrate judge.

While recognizing he is only a freshman lawmaker in the Republican-controlled House, Pendarvis said his top priority is working to get more money into school classrooms.

“The people elected me because they believed in what I stood for,” he said. “I’m ready to work for the people. It’s time to roll up my sleeves and get to work. I’m committed to making sure that they know we don’t just talk a good game. We walk the walk, too.”

Pendarvis easily defeated two opponents in a September primary, helped by an endorsement from the area’s State Sen. Marlon Kimpson. House District 113 covers the Park Circle region of North Charleston and also includes parts of Dorchester County.