SC prisons agency expands search for corrections officers to Puerto Rico

Although the South Carolina Department of Corrections says it has hired more corrections officers, it is reaching out to Puerto Rico for potential candidates to fill a void in its prison staff.

Director Bryan Stirling told the Senate Corrections and Penology Oversight Subcommittee on Tuesday that the staffing situations at some state correctional institutions has improved, but many jobs remain unfilled. So Stirling said he looked at areas in the country with higher unemployment rates to concentrate its hiring campaign.

“Everybody sees they’re struggling after the hurricane and we asked around the country where the unemployment rates were a little higher and Puerto Rico came to mind,” Stirling said. “We are reaching out to start doing some advertising; billboards, radio, things of that nature. We reached out to the jobs agency in Puerto Rico.”

While hiring has improved the staffing situation at some institutions, Stirling said other facilities continue to struggle. He said location is a factor.

“Prisons were put in rural areas as jobs back 30-40 years ago,” he said. “But the populations just aren’t there anymore to sustain our officers and professionals that run the prisons and treat the folks that are there.”

And some institutions have to compete with nearby industry for employees.

“Kershaw Correctional did okay and then a gold mine opened up down the street,” Stirling said. He said a federal correctional institution also opened near Evans Correctional in Bennettsville, offering higher wages.

“Perry (Correctional Institute) is a Catch-22,” he continued. “It’s near Greenville but there’s so much industry there, so it’s hard to hire whenever new industry opens up.”

When institutions don’t have the required staff, they are required to lock down, meaning inmates are locked into their cells. On average, there is currently one corrections officer per 39 inmates during the day and one officer per 77 inmates at night, he said.

Stirling said retention has improved, but half of corrections officers still quit within their first year. Thanks to new initiatives, the number of employees staying for longer than a year is 67 percent.

The state has tried to offer better incentives for officers to join. All corrections officers make a minimum of $30,000 annually. Stirling said a $2,500 raise for officers this year helped improve the situation, but he’s going to ask the legislature for more money to continue the raises for officers, staff workers and mental health professionals.

“We’re seeing it help,” he said. “Our vacancy rate is dropping.”