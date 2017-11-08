SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Gov. Henry McMaster has called for an investigation of the state Conservation Bank, which must be renewed by the legislature this next year

— A new Winthrop University poll finds a divide between blacks and whites in the South on many issues, including race

— A 28-year-old North Charleston attorney is South Carolina’s newest state legislator

— A Mount Pleasant teen has pleaded guilty to lesser charges two years after the stabbing death of another teen over a girl