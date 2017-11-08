Top SC state senator wants override of governor’s veto of money for school buses

Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, wants an override of the governor’s veto of money for new school buses once legislators return to session in January.

The State newspaper reports some of the buses still in use across South Carolina were made in 1988 and need to be replaced.

At least 17 school buses have caught fire since August 2015, the newspaper reports, in some cases with students on board.

Those fires have become symbolic for those lawmakers who want to override Gov. Henry McMaster’s veto of roughly $20 million in lottery funds redirected towards buses. McMaster’s spokesman said the governor does not specifically oppose money for buses, but believes legislators should set it aside from the general fund budget instead of lottery funds he believes sohuld go towards college scholarships.

Leatherman said overriding the veto will be “imperative” when legislators return to Columbia early next year. “Our children are our most valuable resource, and I can’t look their parents in the eye if we aren’t doing everything we can to protect them,” he said.

Since January, the state Department of Education says it has replaced 750 buses with new ones. The agency believes purchasing new vehicles ultimately saves the state money on expensive repairs for the older buses.

The state is the only one in the country which owns and operates its own school bus fleet. Those responsibilities include repairing old buses which break down.