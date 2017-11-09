Beefed-up security expected at Citadel for Steve Bannon visit

The Citadel military academy said it will ramp up its security for former White House aide Steve Bannon’s speech to a Republican student organization’s annual fundraising event on Friday..

In a statement released this week, Citadel President Lt. Gen. John Rosa said that cadets and the general public can expect to see increased patrols from both the school’s public safety office and law enforcement. The Citadel confirmed a peaceful protest by is planned on the West Plaza next to the school’s football stadium Friday evening by groups who accuse Bannon of promoting racial division. But Citadel leaders fear others may attempt to hijack the peaceful protest.

Bannon, a former Trump adviser will be the featured speaker at the Citadel Republican Society’s Patriot Dinner, at 6 p.m. Friday in the Holliday Alumni Center.

The top three Republican candidates for governor are expected to be in attendance. Gov. Henry McMaster’s campaign confirmed Wednesday that he will be there. His GOP challenger, former state environmental chief Catherine Templeton, announced she would introduce Bannon. Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant also told the Associated Press on Wednesday that he plans to be at the event.

Bannon has not backed any candidate in the 2018 primary, although his former employer President Donald Trump is backing the governor after McMaster’s early support in the 2016 Republican primary.