SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:
— An Orangeburg County legislator faces a criminal charge for an incident at the Statehouse involving a fellow lawmaker
— SCE&G officials say they will move to completely abandon a failed nuclear expansion, not even maintaining its old infrastructure after next month
— The family of a man shot by a Spartanburg Methodist College is now suing the school
— Authorities say a woman pulled out a gun after a fender bender near an Easley elementary school carpool