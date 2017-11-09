South Carolina Radio Network

State Rep. charged with assault following State House incident in May

South Carolina Representative Jerry Govan (D-Orangeburg) has been charged with assault for an incident in May at the South Carolina State House.

According to the arrest warrant, Govan argued with Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter (D-Orangeburg) in a State House conference room, approached her and said, “Don’t put words in my mouth.” The warrant says as Cobb-Hunter extended her hand toward him to prevent him from getting closer, Govan grabbed “the right wrist area and caused her to fall back.”

State Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg (File)

The incident occurred on May 11.

Cobb-Hunter received medical attention from the State House nurse “for soreness and swelling,” according to the warrant.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department charged Govan with third-degree assault and he turned himself in to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Thursday morning. A bond hearing is Tuesday afternoon.

The Fifth Circuit Solicitors Office reviewed the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation and advised the findings be presented to a magistrate, who found probable cause and issued the warrant. Govan was told about the warrant and turned himself in.

 


