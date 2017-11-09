State Rep. charged with assault following State House incident in May

South Carolina Representative Jerry Govan (D-Orangeburg) has been charged with assault for an incident in May at the South Carolina State House.

According to the arrest warrant, Govan argued with Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter (D-Orangeburg) in a State House conference room, approached her and said, “Don’t put words in my mouth.” The warrant says as Cobb-Hunter extended her hand toward him to prevent him from getting closer, Govan grabbed “the right wrist area and caused her to fall back.”

The incident occurred on May 11.

Cobb-Hunter received medical attention from the State House nurse “for soreness and swelling,” according to the warrant.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department charged Govan with third-degree assault and he turned himself in to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Thursday morning. A bond hearing is Tuesday afternoon.

The Fifth Circuit Solicitors Office reviewed the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation and advised the findings be presented to a magistrate, who found probable cause and issued the warrant. Govan was told about the warrant and turned himself in.