Supporters of DREAM Act rally Thursday at SC State House

Supporters of the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors Act are rallying Thursday at the State House. They hope their voices will be heard as far away as Washington, D.C.

According to Nina Grey with Organizing for Action, who’s hosting the rally, it’s purpose is to “Show support and voice support for DREAMers and for the DREAM Act of 2017, to urge the passage immediately of the DREAM Act, a clean DREAM Act, and one that’s not mixed in with other elements of immigration.”

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham co-sponsored the 2017 bill that allows people who were brought to this country illegally as children to have permanent status. Click here to read the bill.

“We’re very grateful to Senator Graham for his . . .co-sponsorship of the bipartisan DREAM Act,” Grey said.

Organizing for Action is joined by other progressive activist groups in organizing the rally, including Indivisible Midlands and Carolina Peace Resource Center. Palmetto Luna Arts also is part of the rally.

“Our major effort is to get Congress to act with justice,” Grey said.

“They have gone to school, they have served in the military. They have worked at jobs and gotten great accomplishments and they enrich our society,” she said.

The rally is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the Gervais Street side of the State House.