SC honors fallen police officers with memorial service Friday

South Carolina’s fallen law enforcement officers will be honored Friday with a memorial service at a Statehouse monument.

The state’s Law Enforcement Monument was dedicated in 2005 to honor the officers who gave their lives serving the people of South Carolina. Although the national police memorial service is in May during National Police Week, the South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police moved its memorial service to November so families and friends of the fallen officers could attend.

“We started doing it in the fall due to the fact that survivors would be doing a lot of other traveling during the month of May when National Police week is, to go to other events as well” order president Dale Jones said. “So they wanted to–so that we remember them not just at that week but other times throughout the year.”

The memorial service is at 6 p.m. Friday at the monument near the Assembly Street side.

Eight names will be inscribed on the monument, including one from 1891. The service honors law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2016.

“The oldest one that’s being added this year goes back to 1891, that had never been honored previously. And the most recent one is the only one that we had, unfortunately in the year of 2016, Allen Jacobs,” Jones said.

Jacobs was shot and killed while on duty as a Greenville police officer.

More than 400 names are on the wall.

State House Speaker pro tempore Tommy Pope, R-York, is the guest speaker. The public is welcome to attend..

Here is the list of names added to the memorial in 2016: