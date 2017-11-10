SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— A former state Department Of Transportation safety inspector severely injured at a construction site awarded a $6 million verdict

— Just in time for Veterans Day, the state Attorney General’s Office announced a new program to help veterans and active military members

— Police say a man threatened to blow up a Rock Hill bank when he wasn’t able to open an account

— A ceremony tonight will add eight new names to the list of fallen officers at a memorial on the Statehouse grounds