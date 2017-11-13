Woman involved in car accident with state Sen. Campbell files lawsuit

The other involved in a car accident which led to State Sen. Paul Campbell’s, R-Berkeley, DUI arrest last weekend filed a lawsuit against him Monday.

According to The Post and Courier, Michaela Caddin’s lawyer said his client wants to restore her good name about the disputed facts of the accident and what happened immediately after it.

An attorney for Campbell called the lawsuit hasty, if not frivolous and said the lawmaker did nothing to damage the woman’s reputation. Campbell was arrested and charged with DUI and providing false information after he repeated insisted to responding Highway Patrol troopers that his wife was driving.

The legislator’s vehicle crashed into the back of Caddin’s on Nov. 4 along Interstate 26 near North Charleston. Dashcam video shows Caddin telling a Highway Patrol trooper that Campbell and his wife had changed seats after the crash. Campbell and his wife each insisted that Caddin was mistaken, but otherwise never commented on the other driver.

Neither party in the crash disputed that Campbell’s vehicle triggered the collision.