Inmate stabbed to death at state prison in Lee County

South Carolina prison officials have identified an inmate stabbed to death at a maximum security prison in Bishopville on Monday.

The state Department of Corrections said in a tweet that 51-year-old Larry Rainey died in an altercation between inmates at the Lee Correctional Institution, one of the state’s most notorious maximum-security facilities for violent offenders.

Court records show Rainey was serving 15 years for common law robbery in Barnwell, which included 4 years for pointing a firearm in Aiken County. He also had numerous discipline violations during his time in state custody. His sentence was scheduled to end in 2020.

The agency has not given further information about the altercation — including what caused Rainey’s death — and has not identified any suspects.

Lee Correctional holds some of the state’s most violent offenders and, as a result, has had several inmate deaths the past few years. The Department of Corrections said inmate Herbert Causey died from blood loss in August, 22-year-old Christian Ray died after a fight in July, while 35-year-old Ae Kingratsaiphon was killed in June 2016 during his murder sentence.