New process for screening electronic devices coming to all South Carolina airports

A new process required for screening electronic devices will soon come to all of South Carolina’s commercial airports.

Transportation Security Agency spokesman Mark Howell told South Carolina Radio Network that any passengers carrying any electronic devices larger than a cell phone must take that device out of their bag and place it in a separate bin from the rest of their possessions.

“So pay attention to what the officer is asking you to do when you get to the security checkpoint,” Howell said. “It’s really going to make your life a lot easier when you’re going through the process, especially over the holidays.”

Currently, TSA officers require laptops be taken out of a carry-on bag or suitcase. But the new requirement will also cover tablets, e-readers or other electronic devices larger than their phone.

He said the new rule only applies to carry-on electronic devices. “Checked baggage is handled a little bit differently. There’s not going to be any change to that.” Howell said all checked baggage is also screened.

The new rules do not apply to those who have TSA precheck clearance.

The changes will take effect at Charleston International Airport on December 1, but will be in place at all commercial airports throughout South Carolina by the end of the year. The TSA had already implemented the new rules at ten airports in other states as part of a pilot project.