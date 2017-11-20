South Carolina’s ‘Corridor of Shame’ will be part of poverty study

The South Carolina Commission on Minority Affairs is conducting a study on how poverty relates to lottery spending and the accessibility of scholarships funded by the lottery.

According to The Post and Courier, the commission is interested in the relationship between counties where people spend more on the lottery and the availability of lottery money for higher education.

36 school districts along Interstate 95 were given the name “Corridor of Shame” because of their deficient schools.

A group of the school districts sued the state for better funding and the state Supreme Court ruled that things needed to be changed. State lawmakers appointed panels to look at the problem and come up with recommendations. The state Supreme Court ruled Monday that legislators were acting in good faith and ended the lawsuit.

The newspaper reports spending on the lottery tends to be greater some rural counties on a per capita basis than in urban areas.