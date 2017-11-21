Inmate killed in prison incident identified as man convicted of Conway murder

Dorchester County’s coroner confirmed a South Carolina prison inmate died after a weekend assault at a state maximum-security facility near

Coroner Paul Brouthers said 62-year-old Ronald Franks died at a hospital early Monday morning. The state Department of Corrections said Franks got into an “altercation” with another inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution. But the agency did not give any more information about what happened, saying the incident is under investigation.

Franks had been serving a life sentence for murder and other charges. He had been in prison for the past 37 years after his 1980 arrest in the murder of a Conway businessman.

His death is the latest in what has been a string of violent incidents at state prisons and the second this month. Corrections officials recently installed a new warden at Lieber, which houses some of the state’s most violent inmates, in response to an escape this summer. Investigators said inmate Jimmy Causey was able to sneak out of the prison in July after fooling staff with a makeshift dummy in his bed. He was re-arrested in a Texas motel room nearly a week later. Three other people are charged with helping Causey escape.

51-year-old Larry Rainey died from stab wounds in an incident last week at Lee Correctional Institution near Bishopville. Two other inmates died after fights at Lee in July and August.