Smith says governor’s race more than just about party affiliation

The leading Democratic candidate for governor said that the race is about more than just one’s political party.

State Rep. James Smith told Columbia affiliate The Point Radio last week what is needed is leadership for all. “I just have a lot of confidence in our state and the voters,” he said. “And honestly I believe that there are things far more important than party,.”

Smith said that individuals who want to win elections by dividing the public do not serve the public well. “We need someone who is going to focus on the issues that really matter and more our state forward and actually get something done,” Smith said.

The Columbia lawmaker faces a tall order as a Democratic candidate in a Republican-controlled state. His party has not held the governor’s office since early 2003. A Democratic candidate has not won a single statewide race for any office since 2006, when Jim Rex was elected by a margin fewer than 500 votes for education superintendent.

Smith and Charleston businessman Phil Noble are the only two declared Democratic candidates.

On the GOP side, incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Kevin Brant, attorney and former state Departmernt of Health and Environmental Control director Catherine Templeton and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill are running.