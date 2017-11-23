You are here:Jewish Merchants Project tells story of storekeepers throughout SC history

Before internet shopping, malls, and supercenters, every town had its own dry goods store. And many of those store owners in rural South Carolina were Jewish. The Jewish Historical Society of South Carolina is working to collect and archive photos, artifacts, and stories about those merchants. “Jewish merchants have been here even back to Colonial days,” project manager Rachel Gordin Barnett said. ‘So by the 1800’s there were Jewish merchants in a lot of these small towns.” Barnett herself is the daughter of a Jewish merchant. Her grandfather and his brother established a dry goods store in Summerton, where she worked as a child. “It’s a part of the whole Jewish narrative,” she said. By the late 1800s, merchants had set up shop on downtown streets in towns big and small. This continued to grow into the 20th century with Eastern European and Russian immigrants coming into the state “A lot of them started out as peddlers, peddling their wares,” Barnett said. “And then from peddlers, of course, they established storefronts. They went into the smallest towns.” The Jewish Historical Society partnered with Historic Columbia and College of Charleston on a statewide survey of Jewish merchants, past and present. “We have been collecting these stories and we have them here and there but we don’t have them in one place,” Barnett said. “I know we’re missing a lot because I know there are towns, tiny little towns, some that don’t exist anymore where we know there were merchants.” The Jewish Historical Society has been talking about the project for more than a year. “It’s a big undertaking,” she said. “We have fantastic professional support going into this.” So Barnett and her associates are reaching out to gather information. “We encourage people to let us know what they have and if they are willing to either let us get photographs, bring it to us, let us come visit them, take a look at it,” she said. Barnett said she’s been impressed with the people who have reached out to her already. She received an email from someone in Atlanta.

“This thing has really taken off,” she said. “This is just the first step. We’re trying to get the word out. I heard from someone in Philadelphia last night.”

The plan is to eventually create an online database where information can be researched. A grant from the Norman J. Arnold Foundation is funding the project. Arnold was the son of Jewish merchants and was one himself, becoming successful in the liquor distribution business before getting involved in other business ventures.

“That is the tale of the Jewish merchant,” Barnett said. “They were merchants, they got a foothold in the communities and then they went on and they changed into real estate and some went into agriculture or they went into finance. They went into other things.”

The project also tells the story of life in small-town South Carolina.

“I can remember the town being so vibrant,” Barnett described Summerton before Interstate 95 lured away the north-south traffic on Highway 301. “My dad had a drug store. We had a dry goods store. But we would have people stopping. You couldn’t even cross Main Street, like on weeks like Thanksgiving and Christmas and Easter because people were traveling.”

Barnett said she remembers the northern visitors passing through on their way south.

“People would stop. You’d see some of the same people every year.”

As the population dwindled in Summerton, Barnett’s father sold out the dry goods store in 1982 and the drug store in 1993. She says she hopes the project can preserve that little piece of small-town life that has disappeared.

“A lot of these little towns dried up,” she said. “But people who live in small towns, they love it there.”

“We want to capture this piece of history for posterity, for our children and our children’s children, because I think it’s so far removed from even my kids. So all of this, to me, I feel like we’re making a valuable contribution when we can put all this together and have it one location.”

Click here for more information on the Jewish Merchants project. Anyone who has anything to contribute should fill out an online survey here.

The Historical Society is the largest Jewish membership organization in the state.