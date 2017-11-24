SC businesses ready for Small Business Saturday

If you don’t want to battle crowds at shopping and retail centers this holiday season, South Carolina’s small business owners probably have the perfect gift for you.

Small Business Saturday may get a lot of hype, but your local mom-and-pop shop is open year-round.

“Every day should be Small Business Day,” said Frank Knapp, Director of the South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce.

This is the eighth year of an organized Small Business Saturday marketing effort. In 2016, an estimated 112 million Americans spent about $15.4 billion at independent retailers and restaurants nationwide, according to the Small Business Administration.

“We are the lifeblood of your local community, we really are,” Knapp said. “We’re the ones in your local economy that are creating jobs. . . The small business community is doing well. You can look, all the time, there are small businesses being started all the time in Columbia and South Carolina.”

Knapp said an online presence can help small businesses reach customers worldwide.

“You can shop in a lot of your local retail establishments online and you’re going to get great deals and you’re going to get things that are a little bit different than you’re going to get at the big box or the big internet companies.”

“They realized they had to get into the game of online shopping,” Knapp said, as small businesses continue to grow their online presence over the years.

“Anytime you put this much effort and money into marketing, it’s going to work. What we need for the public to realize is that those same stores are open the other 364 days of the year and they need them to come to shop with them during the rest of the year.”

Click here for more information from the Small Business Administration.