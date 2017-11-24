SC State Representative announces he’s not running for re-election

A member of the South Carolina House of Representatives says after 10 years in office, he’s not running for re-election.

In a post on his website this week titled “A Season of Reflection, Thanksgiving and New Beginnings,” Rep. Tommy Stringer announced he’s not seeking re-election. Stringer, a Republican, represents the 18th District, which includes Greer, Blue Ridge and Taylors.

“As I look back over my service in the House, many of the specific reforms that I campaigned for have been realized,” Stringer wrote. “Reforms such as creating a state Inspector General to investigate fraud, waste and mismanagement of government funds, merging several state agencies under a new Department of Administration, shortening the legislative session and increasing transparency through recorded votes.

Other reforms such as expanding school choice options for parents, simplifying our state tax code, requiring state agencies to practice zero-based budgeting and bringing transparency to our judicial nomination process still elude us.”

Stringer lives in Landrum and is President of Stringer Resource Group.