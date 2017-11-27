The Citadel looking at 3.2 percent tuition hike

An across-the-board tuition hike for the 2018-19 school year could be approved this week by The Citadel’s Board of Visitors.

The Post and Courier reports the board’s Operations and Risk Management Committee voted unanimously Monday to endorse an increase of about 3.2 percent for all undergraduate students, both in-state and out-of-state.

Under the proposed increase, Citadel freshmen (or “knobs”) would pay $900 more per year in 2018. Other classes would pay $765 more, if approved.

The full board must vote to approve before it would take effect in July 2018.

The change would affect the state-owned military college’s unique “all-in” tuition and fee rate. The rate includes dining fees, room and board in the barracks and payments into a ‘Quartermaster Account’ for books, haircuts and dry cleaning.