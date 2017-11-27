Now is the time to prepare for winter weather in SC

As the holidays approach, so does the potential for winter weather in South Carolina.

South Carolina’s Emergency Management Division wants state residents to start preparing now for inconveniences caused by winter storms. SCEMD Director Kim Stenson said preparations for winter weather are similar to those we make when severe weather or a hurricane is in the forecast.

“They should have 72 hours of food and water and be able to be self-sufficient,” stenson said. “They should keep their prescriptions and medications up to date. They should be prepared to shelter in place for a period of time.”

Things you can do now to prepare your home and vehicle include insulating water pipes, learning where the shut-off valves are for your water, and getting your vehicle serviced. Also, have a plan for your pets.

But, if a storm hits, be prepared to stay home.

“Don’t go outside unless you need to do something,” Stenson said.

And especially do not bring grills indoors for cooking or heating.”Certainly there’s a danger of carbon monoxide,” Stenson said. “Open fires, candles, that sort of thing are certainly also dangerous as well.”

Stenson said it’s important to weatherproof your house to keep cold drafts out and to have plenty of supplies.

“If you’re without heat, electricity for a period of time, make sure you have plenty of blankets and flashlights,” Stenson said. Also, keep plenty of batteries.

The SCEMD has other information in its annual Winter Weather Preparedness guide. The guides are also available at Walgreens stores statewide.