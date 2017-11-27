South Carolina legislator wants voters to decide if the state should end observing daylight saving time

A state legislator wants voters to decide if South Carolina should stop observing daylight saving time.

According to The Post and Courier, State Rep. Alan Clemmons, R-Myrtle Beach, said he hears from friends and constituents that the measure to advance clocks forward an hour during the summer should be stopped.

Clemmons has prefiled legislation for the session that starts in January which, if approved, would ask voters the question during next November’s general election.

The proposal is only an advisory referendum,.meaning approval by voters would not necessarily lead to a mandatory change in the law.

Clemmons said he hopes a referendum could show how accepted such a move would be by the public if lawmakers were to debate it.

Daylight saving time has been standard practice under federal law since the 1960s, but states are allowed to opt out. Two states — Arizona and Hawaii — havee done so.



